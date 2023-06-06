Minister of the Environment declared that she would “never” condition her stay on decisions outside the government

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silvasaid on Monday (5.jun.2023) that he had not considered leaving the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) after defeats of the environmental agenda in Congress. According to her, she would never condition her permanence to decisions external to the Executive. Marina said there was “problem” history with social and environmental agendas in the Legislative, which always add up to around 150 loyal votes, but not much more than that. According to the minister, even with the emptying, the government will work to reestablish “environmental governance in terms that do justice to what Brazil wants to implement as public policy”.