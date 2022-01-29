shirt of the bodyIn Hemd van het Lijf, celebrities talk about their health. Stress gives Toprak Yalçiner stomach problems, talking about her problem tooth makes her armpits sweat and she is fed up with dirty noises on the yoga mat. She went through a difficult time during her molar pregnancy: ‘You feel very pregnant, but no embryo is growing.’
Jolanda van der Ploeg >
Latest update:
09:33
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Toprak #Yalçiner #molar #pregnancy #feel #pregnant #embryo #growing
Leave a Reply