Car editor Niek Schenk answers: ‘Yes, that helps, but you will have to have this done by an independent car company, because the dealer isn’t going to do that. He will refuse to change the factory specifications, also because the tax on the car, based on CO2 emissions, is based on this.

It is also good to know that in addition to chip tuning, there is sometimes also a so-called factory update. With chip tuning, the factory settings are usually not taken as the basis, but with such a factory update the same algorithm is applied that car manufacturers use to make an engine more powerful. There is less chance of problems with this, although there is still a risk that (part of) the warranty will expire because your car was not originally equipped with this software and because this work is not performed by a dealer either.’