Top entrepreneur Negin Mirsalehi (33), one of the most successful influencers in the Netherlands, is pregnant with her first child. And that while Negin and her boyfriend Maurits Stibbe were told in the hospital that it would be ‘very difficult’ for them to get pregnant. “It’s our little miracle baby,” she wrote to her 6.8 million followers.











‘New chapter: baby’, she starts with a photo of herself and her boyfriend, on which her round belly is already visible. “So happy to announce that Mau and I are expecting a baby. Oh my god, can you believe we’re really going to be parents?’

Negin hints that the two have been trying to get pregnant for the past year and a half, but without success. "It was one of the most challenging periods we've been through," said Mirsalehi. "We were told it would be very difficult for us to get pregnant. So it's our little miracle baby and we're so incredibly grateful."

Negin and her boyfriend have been engaged since last summer. Maurits got down on his knees during a love trip in Italy, with which they celebrated their fifteenth anniversary.



Million dollar company

The Iranian-Dutch Mirsalehi and Maurits, also her business partner, have been successful as entrepreneurs for years. They once started with just the two of them and an intern, but five years ago they already employed thirteen people. Negin has worked as an influencer with major brands such as Cartier and, thanks to such collaborations alone, turned in around $2 million (almost 1.7 million euros) in 2017, it wrote. WWD.

She then had millions of followers less than now, but at that time was already asking 15,000 to 20,000 dollars (12,000 to 17,000 euros) per sponsored post on Instagram, the site reported. A year later she was featured on the 30 under 30-list of business magazine Forbes, of the most promising young entrepreneurs.

On top of that is the great success of her own beauty brand Gisou. She sells luxury hair products for several tens of dollars each. An investment fund pumped several million into the organization in 2020, with which Mirsalehi hopes to convert around 100 million dollars in the period 2020-2023.

