After telling you about the recent collaboration between Oreo and The Batman, a new juicy news has come knocking on the door of all those who can’t wait to be able to enjoy the production. In fact, a new Italian trailer dedicated to The Batman, film that will see Matt Reeves directing e Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight.

The video allows you to get in touch with some of the heart-pounding moments that the production aims to offer, also presenting the narrative basis of the film, which will see Batman intent on facing the Riddler – and not only him – in a dangerous game where even the smallest mistake could prove fatal. Along with the trailer, an official press release was also released, in which you can read:

Two years of patrolling the streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear in the hearts of criminals, dragged Bruce Wayne into the depths of Gotham City’s darkness. With few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) – amid the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the only incarnation of revenge among the his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of evil tricks, a trail of cryptic clues pushes the world’s greatest detective to investigate the slums, meeting characters like Selina Kyle / aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot / alias the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton / alias the Riddler (Paul Dano).

As the evidence begins to bring him closer to resolution and the scope of the evildoer’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new alliances, expose the culprit and do justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Before leaving you to watch the trailer, we finally remind you that The Batman is currently expected in cinemas on March 4, 2022 albeit, as explained from the same Warner Bros Pictures, there is the possibility of future postponements due to the difficulties caused by Covid.