Top Gun – Maverick: plot, cast and streaming of the film with Tom Cruise on Canale 5

Tonight, Tuesday 16 January 2024, at 9.40 pm on Canale 5, Top Gun – Maverick, a 2022 film directed by Joseph Kosinski, will be broadcast. The film is dedicated to the memory of Tony Scott, director of the original film. It is the sequel to 1986's Top Gun and stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

More than 30 years after graduating from Top Gun school, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, now a Captain in the United States Navy, is a test pilot. Despite his many illustrious successes, his repeated insubordination, along with his desire to never stop flying, prevented him from promotion to admiral. His friend and former rival at Top Gun school, Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, is now the commander of the US Pacific Fleet and has always prevented him from being removed from the Navy.

When Rear Admiral Chester “Hammer” Cain plans to shut down Maverick's “Darkstar” program in favor of a drone-based project, the captain decides to save the program by changing the objective of that day's test, taking the aircraft to Mach 10 instead of Mach 9, to meet program contract specifications, ignoring Cain's orders. The prototype reaches the required speed, but is then destroyed when Maverick, driven by his continued desire to experiment beyond the limits, takes it to even higher speeds. For what he has done, Maverick is scolded by Cain, who then tells him that he cannot have him discharged because the captain has been called to return to the Top Gun school.

Arriving at the new base, Maverick is informed that the Navy has been tasked with destroying an unauthorized uranium enrichment facility, located in a deep depression at the end of a canyon. It is defended by turrets equipped with SA-3 Goa surface-to-air missiles, GPS jammers and fifth generation fighter aircraft. The Commander of the Air Force, Vice Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson tells the captain that his task will be to train a group of Top Gun graduates, although he does not hide from him that he has no trust in him and that he is only there by will by Iceman.

In a first simulated air combat training, Maverick engages, one after another, all of his skeptical students' fighters, winning their respect, but Cyclone doesn't like his unconventional way of teaching. The training highlights the differences between the pilots: on the one hand there is Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, son of the late Maverick navigator Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, who flies with excessive caution to protect his team, while on another extreme is Jake “Hangman” Seresin, who puts the lives of his companions in danger in order to finish the mission.

Top Gun – Maverick: the cast

We have seen the plot of Top Gun – Maverick, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Tom Cruise: Pete “Maverick” Mitchell

Miles Teller: Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw

Jennifer Connelly: Penny Benjamin

Lyliana Wray as Amelia Benjamin

Glen Powell: Jake “Hangman” Seresin

Jon Hamm: Vice Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson

Ed Harris: Rear Admiral Chester “Hammer” Cain

Val Kilmer: Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky

Jean Louisa Kelly: Sarah Kazansky

Manny Jacinto: Billy “Fritz” Avalone

Monica Barbaro: Natasha “Phoenix” Trace

Charles Parnell: Rear Admiral Solomon “Warlock” Bates

Jay Ellis: Reuben “Payback” Fitch

Bashir Salahuddin: Bernie “Hondo” Coleman

Danny Ramirez: Mickey “Fanboy” Garcia

Lewis Pullman: Robert “Bob” Floyd

Jake Picking: Brigham “Harvard” Lennox

Greg Tarzan Davis: Javy “Coyote” Machado

Jack Schumacher: Neil “Omaha” Vikander

Raymond Lee: Logan “Yale” Lee

Lee Kara Wang: Callie “Halo” Bassett

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Top Gun – Maverick live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 16 January 2024 – at 9.40 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.