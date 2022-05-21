Xbox has created a special themed Xbox Series S Top Gun: Maverick, one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film was supposed to arrive in theaters in the summer of 2020 but has undergone several postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemicwhich has shocked the entire film landscape of the last two years.

Numerous critics have had the opportunity to see Top Gun: Maverick And they showered him with almost unanimous praise. The sequel arrives almost 40 years after the original film and presents a new cast of pilots together with Tom Cruise’s Maverick, already the protagonist of the previous chapter directed by late Tony Scott.

To celebrate the release of the film, Xbox has revealed a ‘Xbox Series S limited edition theme Top Gun: Maverick. The new Xbox Series S features a design that visually references Maverick’s pilot helmet. The console will also feature the Top Gun: Maverick and a controller that reminds the control panel of a jet.

L’official Twitter account of Xbox has started a contest that will allow you to grab the console. Fans can enter the contest by following and retweeting the post. The giveaway will end on June 10th. Additionally, Xbox will also be launching a themed DLC pack Top Gun: Maverick for Microsoft Flight Simulator the May 27, 2022ie in conjunction with the release of the film in theaters.

Time to break out those aviator glasses Follow & RT with #TopGunMaverickXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win an exclusive #TopGun console & controller. Ages 18+. Ends 6/10/22. Rules: https://t.co/cmP77NWJgb See Top Gun: Maverick, only in theaters on May 27! pic.twitter.com/vZEotcvJYY – Xbox (@Xbox) May 20, 2022

Unfortunately, Microsoft is unlikely to release the console for purchase, and earlier this month the company launched a similar initiative with themed custom Xbox Series S consoles. Star Wars to celebrate May 4th earlier this month.