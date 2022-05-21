US sports compact



Draisaitl leads Oilers to a playoff tie with three scorer points



Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Hockey: Draisaitl scores and equalizes with Oilers

Ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl shone in the NHL professional league with three points and led the Edmonton Oilers to equalize in the play-off quarterfinals. The exceptional striker from Cologne scored the 5:3 in the Canadian duel against the Calgary Flames, having previously managed two assists.



In the best-of-seven series it is now 1-1, on Sunday and Tuesday (local time) the Oilers are allowed to play twice at home. Draisaitl (26) now has seven goals and eight assists in the playoffs.

Calgary led 2-0 after six minutes and made it 3-1 early in the second period before Edmonton responded with four straight goals. Draisaitl was involved in Duncan Keith’s 1:2 (14th) and Connor McDavid’s 2:3 (24th). The national striker scored his goal in the 53rd minute and paved the way to victory.

In the east, the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 2-0 and are 2-0 up in the series. Goalkeeper Antti Raanta made his first shutout in a playoff game.







Basketball: Kleber beat again with Dallas

Maximilian Kleber missed the great opportunity to equalize with the Dallas Mavericks in the professional basketball league NBA and conceded the 0: 2 in the play-off semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. After a temporary 19-point lead, the team around the German national player lost 117:126 in San Francisco. Two home games are scheduled on Sunday and Tuesday (both local times).

“If you miss four threes in a row, you can’t try the fifth,” criticized Mavericks coach Jason Kidd: “And if you take the fifth, you have to do it. If not, there is a blowout, that happened in the third quarter.

Luka Doncic trumped again with the Mavericks and scored 18 of his 42 points as the top scorer of the evening in the first quarter alone. In the Warriors around superstar Stephen Curry (32 points), six players scored in double figures. The Würzburg Kleber disappointed with only three points and a rebound in 33 minutes, only one of his five throws was successful.



Dallas led 53-34 midway through the second quarter and held the lead until just after the start of the final period, when Otto Porter Jr. scored to make it 86-85 for the Warriors, who didn’t let the Mavericks come back. Golden State won the final quarter 43-32.

“We played away against one of the best teams in the league,” Kidd said. “That happens. We just have to concentrate on game three now.” Dallas also started with two losses against the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinals, but won the best-of-seven series 4:3.

