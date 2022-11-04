The cabinet has examined all options for loosening the rules for nature protection in Brussels. But a heavy delegation of four ministers also failed, says nature and nitrogen minister Christianne van der Wal. According to her, this is because the Netherlands has not made itself more credible by not adhering to the rules for years.
