Culiacán.- Dahlia Cuen Oropeza is the name of a young woman who currently enjoys a certain popularity in her native Sinaloa, but who deserves much more for her achievements, “hidden” talents and the courage that has led her to face situations that would leave the majority on the canvas .

One of his greatest successes was appearing as protagonist of the film ‘Cigarrito Bañado’, inspired by the corrido of the same name recorded by Alfredo Ríos ‘El Komander’in addition to acting as an extra with the musician in ‘Soy de Rancho’.

These have not been his only appearances in films and other audiovisual productions, but we will talk about it later. First things first, his childhood.

The great figure and good muscular volume that Dahlia Cuen he currently has is due to the fact that from his first years of life he practiced sports such as boxing, gym, soccer, athletics, yoga and more, a habit that he maintains to this day with functional exercise.

During that stage of life, he also demonstrated his artistic abilities, as he studied performing arts, singing, dancing, acting and modeling. Activities that marked a path for his future without even expecting it.

When he was 13 years old, and until he was 17, he was part of the band of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa ‘Voces y cuerdas del Mañana’, where he competed in different states of the Mexican Republic and won several first place prizes.

His artistic career did not stop, even during his time at the Colegio de Bachilleres del Estado de Sinaloa (COBAES) he won state competitions. Later she was the voice in a versatile group in Guamúchil, with which he even sang in the Grito de Independencia, in palenques and on television. She all with only 17 years.

At that point in her life she decided to run away from home to get married, a marriage that left two children, fear and many traumas that began to dissipate little by little after her divorce 8 years later.

His intention to be an artist did not stop despite the time he was away from the stage and he got an interview on Univisión that left him with sweet and sour tastes in private life.

That was how he began to participate in music videos until they invited him to collaborate with ‘El Komander’, she thought it was a song clip but no, it was the movie ‘I’m from Rancho’, in which he participated as an extra.

There he had contact with some producers of a Tijuana company, who gave him the opportunity to have his first serious role in the movie ‘They like them older’, where he passed his litmus test and showed that he knows how to act.

“It was an erotic scene, I went topless, the actor is my friend so it was more than anything funny and nothing erotic,” he said.

His first leading role was in the movie ‘Cigarrito Bañado’, also a corrido of ‘El Komander’. The two films mentioned can be found on the Internet and seen on the pay television channel Cinelatino.

We recommend you read:

She is currently one of the main faces in the podcast ‘Entre Viejas’, produced by the Saga Films studio, and has a new personal rebirth after receiving one of the best news of her life after the birth of her three children: she does not have a tumor that he had been mistakenly diagnosed about a year ago.