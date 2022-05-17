It seems like only yesterday that Konami was announcing that Hideo Kojima would take over the new Silent Hill via a playable teaser that blew our minds. It is a great shame to learn that the famous PT It would only remain as a demo after the complete cancellation of the project, one that would mark the beginning of the worst drought that the beloved Team Silent series has ever had. Eight long years have passed since we had the last news about this franchise, a matter that obviously, on more than one occasion, has made us think that it is totally dead, however, in recent days the rumors about a possible triumphant return. Because of the above, we couldn’t help but get a little nostalgic, so We list the five best titles of Silent Hill, starting from the least good, which it seems to us, reached the highest notes.

Silent Hill 4: The Room

After the enormous success of the original trilogy, Konami and the famous, Team Silent, were not entirely clear on what path they should take with the franchise, as it might seem that the ideas were beginning to run out. In fact, the plan was to start with a completely new survival horror series, however, as the project took shape, it was determined that it would be part of Silent Hill and thus, we met Silent Hill 4: The Room. Despite the fact that it is indeed the most different title of this era, since it does not even take place in the gloomy town of Silent Hill, the reality is that this installment shares a lot of elements with its predecessors, especially the way in which he handles psychological terror to keep you on the edge of your seat at all times. Its well-designed levels and puzzles, as well as its perfect setting, have earned it a place at this table, this with and that, in effect, you can feel like the adopted son.

Silent Hill Origins

After Team Silent disbanded, the name of Silent Hill was completely up in the air and no one really knew what was going to happen. Konami had to make a quick decision, as the first four games in the series had had very good traction that needed to be tapped into as soon as possible. In an unexpected move, it was announced that the next big installment in the series would be taken by a Western studio known as Climax Action, as well as being a title entirely geared towards the capabilities of the PSP. The foregoing raised many doubts and questions for obvious reasons, however, when in 2007 the so-called Silent Hill Origins landed, it made it clear to us that it was up to its older brothers and that despite the changes, we were being given a complete experience that did feel like part of this particular franchise. Unfortunately, this title would mark the end of an era because from that moment on, everything went downhill.

Silent Hill 3

By 2003, the name of Silent Hill was already known by all gaming enthusiasts and even those who did not play that much. The noise generated by its first two installments was truly overwhelming, because simply no one had managed to create such terrifying experiences within the medium. Despite how recent the arrival of the second installment felt, Konami and Team Silent knew they had to take advantage of the moment, so Silent Hill 3 was also launched on PS2, a game that would work as a direct sequel to the first title of the series by returning to Heather’s shoes. Although, for many, this third installment repeated several of the elements of its predecessors, the reality is that it rather perfected a formula that had been developed in the last five years. It is hard to believe that initially, the title began with its conceptualization under the understanding that it would be a shooter on rails. Fortunately, everything went back to the right track.

Silent Hill

By the end of the 1990s, a new trend was reigning in video games. What Resident Evil had achieved a few years earlier made it clear that this horror genre was here to stay. Thus, Konami got down to work and formed a special team of authentic geniuses who would bring the first Silent Hill to life on the PlayStation, a title that was launched in 1999 with the main mission of really scaring players, this by means of of psychological horror and without resorting to the sudden scares that his competition at Capcom used so much. The rest is history as we witnessed the birth of one of the most beloved franchises of all time, one that in the following years would sell millions of copies but unfortunately, would enter a very dark time that we hope will soon come out.

Silent Hill 2

Already in the new century and with new consoles, Konami knew that it had to continue with what had started in 1999, that is why, almost immediately, the development of Silent Hill 2 was approved, which would make use of everything the power of the PS2 to take us into the deepest nightmare the medium has ever seen. The result ended up being one of the most iconic, beloved and, of course, recognized titles in the entire history of video games. The way this game handled the theme of horror and how it mixed it with its own mechanics quickly made it a favorite of many. Without a doubt, the brand had reached one of its highest points with this second installment. The bad news is that although his next three successors were up to the task, for many the saga simply could not recover from this great moment.