Two agents of the Municipal Police are being investigated presumably for the theft of old iron in the patrol itself. While the case is resolved, they were separated from their duties. The secretary of Public Safety and Citizen Participation, Julio César Romanillo, made them available to the corporation’s Honor and Justice Commission.

This occurs after two employees of the Potable Water and Sewerage Board of the Municipality of Ahome were videotaped allegedly stealing a clothes dryer from a home in the Urbi Villa del Bosque subdivision in an official unit.

Reprehensible that this is a behavioral pattern of public servants who are supposed to take care of the heritage of the Ahomeans.

However, it is a good sign that the administration is not protecting them. We must wait for the verdict of the instances to which the cases were referred.