In recent decades, thanks to technology, different types of work have been created that can be easily done from home and at the same time can be combined with one’s main job and for this very reason They are called side hustle. In fact, they give the possibility of earning money by staying directly at home and in 2024 there are several opportunities to be able to supplement your main income and if this is exactly what you are looking for there are 5 Jobs You Might Want to Do comfortably from your living room.

Have you ever heard of these side hustles?

One of the works that is becoming more widespread in recent years is the digital marketingpossible especially thanks to the expansion of social media, and especially Instagram. To be able to start with this side hustle you need to conduct a market analysisso as to understand which digital products are most in demand and which can therefore be easily obtained. After that, you just need to create your own product using a very simple application like Canva and open a dedicated Instagram page in order to propose it. The ideal would be to create products that have a value less than 50 eurosand after creating it just once you can resell it forever.

L’affiliate marketing is another side hustle that gives the opportunity to earn commissions by promoting products and services of other companies and gives the possibility to generate passive income continuous. To start, you need to choose a market niche that has a great demand and can have manageable competition. After that, you can sign up to different affiliate platforms or contact the brands directly, and finally use social media to create and promote content that talks about those products or services. The commission will be earned based on sales made.

Another job that can be done comfortably from home is that of virtual assistantor the virtual assistant that offers remote administrative support to small businesses and professionals. Typically, skills such as email management, programming, customer service, and social media management are required. In these cases, one of the platforms that can be most useful for finding clients is Upworkon which you will need to create your own profile and enter the services provided.

Another very interesting side hustle for those who wish to dedicate themselves to the teaching field is that of online tutoring. In fact, if you have skills in a particular subject or if you are a native speaker of a foreign language you can offer private lessons or group to several students around the world. There are specific platforms that give you the opportunity to register as a teacher and prepare your own lessons. In this case you will need to plan your lessons carefully in order to be able to guarantee progressive improvement and at the same time use social media to promote their services.

Finally, the dropshipping is another great side hustle that gives you the opportunity to create your own e-commerce and sell products without necessarily having to keep them in a warehouse. In fact, every time a customer places an order from the website you have created, the order itself will be used on the platform you have chosen to start this activity, such as Shopifyand consequently the seller will not even have to physically see the product. This allows significantly reduce start-up costs of the activity and at the same time make everything much more dynamic and fast. Obviously, you need to promote your e-commerce for example through social media.

And do you think one of these remote side hustle opportunities could be right for you?