“Horrible,” said Raúl Gasca, a member of the famous Gasca Brothers Circus, after witnessing the brawl that broke out between Colombian fans and Uruguayan players and fans at the end of the match with which the tricolor team secured its passage to the final of the America Cup.

Colombia beat Uruguay 1-0 at Bank of America Stadium, located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mexican Gasca traveled there to support the team coached by Néstor Lorenzo. He managed to get a seat close to the field. “What a day. They moved us to a better seat and we don’t even know why,” he said on his Instagram account.

TO Leaving the stadium, where there were more than 70 thousand attendees, he told of the overwhelming experience he lived through due to the fight in the stands.

Raúl Gasca was at the Colombia vs. Uruguay match. Photo:Instagram: @raulgasca

“There were Colombians where we were and several Uruguayans behind us. There were the players’ families. Then the match ended and they started fighting. It was horrible, we had to run away,” he said.

Gasca managed to recognize some Uruguayan national team players: “Valverde, Araújo, who plays for Barcelona…Everyone came to fight where we were. They gave it their all. We ran away.”

Darwin Núñez, in the fight with Colombian fans. Photo:EFE/EPA/BRIAN WESTERHOLT

He was scared when he saw the fans gathering. “A wave came and everyone paid for it,” he added. He was even thrown beer at during the incident.

“I have a very clear image of the Uruguayan national team players fighting. There were families, children crying,” he said.

As he recalled, the footballers entered the stands when they noticed that their relatives were in the middle of a fight: “I was there. The players, seeing what was happening where their family was, jumped up to throw punches. (…) A very delicate subject.”

Gasca questioned the defiant attitude of some fans of both teams and what happened, especially when minors witnessed such fights.

“Colombia won, congratulations,” he concluded.

Conmebol reacted to a fight between Colombian fans and Uruguayan players

The South American Football Confederation issued a statement following the clashes at the Charlotte stadium: “Conmebol strongly condemns any act of violence affecting football.”

Fight between Colombian fans and Uruguayan players. Photo:EFE/EPA/BRIAN WESTERHOLT

For the organization, “there is no place” for intolerance and violence in these settings. “We invite everyone in the days that remain to pour all their passion into cheering on their teams and having an unforgettable party,” they said.

The Charlotte Police Department had deployed dozens of uniformed officers there, some of whom had to intervene to stop the brawl.. For now, no arrests have been reported, as local media learned. 9KXLH.

“Come here and have fun. Do it responsibly, don’t get into trouble,” police captain Jesús Rendón had recommended moments before the start of the match.

