After everything seemed lost for Hi-Fi RushKrafton’s ray of hope shone on this game to give it a second chance at life to continue winning fans with its great rhythmic gameplay. Seeing such a captivating story, we thought of some video games that we would like to see have a similar fate. To go from the darkness of oblivion to having another chance to shine.

That's why we bring you this top 5 with games that deserve a rescue Hi-Fi Rush style.

Games that deserve a comeback

5 – Banjo-Kazooie deserves to return as Hi-Fi Rush

Maybe you’re too young to remember it, but back in the nineties Banjo-Kazooie gave us a couple of the most fun 3D platformers and collectathons in history. After a long absence they returned with a new game in the form of Nuts & Bolts. Unfortunately, here they removed the platforms to turn it into a game about building different vehicles. While it was fun in its own way, it wasn’t what fans of the franchise were expecting.

Source: Rare

Since that fateful 2008, the bear and the bird have been absent from the spotlight. For 16 years they have not had their own adventure and have only appeared as guests of Smash. It is time for them to get back to their old ways. We know that Rare is very busy at the moment with Sea of ​​Thieves and Everwild. But why not give someone else a chance to put their spin on it? Maybe a different point of view is what it takes to get them back on top. Hopefully someone will buy it like they did. Hi-Fi Rush.

4 – Spyro

Just like Crash Bandicoot, Spyro The game received a re-release of its three original games for current consoles. Unfortunately, that was the end of its ‘rebirth’ and there are no plans to see it again in a solo adventure. The funny thing is that Reignited Trilogy sold very well and proved that there is still room for the dragon among today’s audience. Even so, Activision preferred to concentrate all its efforts on Call of Duty with some left over for the box-breaking marsupial.

Outside of appearances in Crash Team Racing and Crash Team Rumble The friendly purple dragon has not received the treatment of Crash Bandicoot 4. That is to say, a completely new release that recovers the best of the classics and adds interesting new features.

Source: Activision.

The good news is that it seems that the rescue of Spyro to the Hi-Fi Rush could be a reality. Toys for Bob is said to be working on a project that could unite both Crash and the dragon. With their great track record, we think they are the right people to bring him back from the dead.

3 – Gravity Rush deserves to come back from limbo like Hi-Fi Rush

We know that PlayStation has its much-loved franchises and conicity that are still receiving games now. But we feel that they totally wasted Gravity Rush and its sequel. Both games felt really unique thanks to their environments and combat. In what other game do you have the freedom to control gravity at will and use it against your enemies?

Source: Sony

Furthermore, it wasn’t just the gameplay, but also the story, not to mention its unique visual style. They are truly games worth enjoying but they did not receive the support they deserved at the time. Unfortunately, their developers no longer exist and PlayStation does not seem to have any plans to continue them. Hopefully some company will show interest in giving them another chance in life like what happened to Hi-Fi Rush.Someone call Annapurna Interactive.

We’ve been without good vehicular combat games for years now, when in the nineties and early 2000s we had the very fun Twisted Metal series. PlayStation hasn’t given us a new entry in this series since 2012, so we’re already looking forward to seeing it back and better than ever. Plus with the possibilities of online gaming there would be a lot of fun potential.

Source: Peacock

According to gossip, one of the games that one of the studios closed by PlayStation was working on was precisely a new Twisted Metal which would have elements of games as a service. The features of games as a service can be spared, but we do not deny that we would like to see back Twisted Metal with a new installment in shape. They should also take advantage of the good reception of their series on Peacock.

1 – Mega Man and Mega Man X

Although for years it seemed like their official mascot, Capcom has now neglected Mega Man. They haven’t given him a main installment for six years. Not to mention the X series, which left us with a huge question at the end of Mega Man X8, which was released 20 years ago. He is definitely in dire need of a rescue.

In recent years they have only focused on giving us collections but not on giving us a continuation for the saga or its spin-off and it is about time they did it. Especially after 11 showed the possibilities of a modern installment. Why don’t you follow the path of Hi-Fi Rush with your blue bomber, Capcom?

Source: Capcom

Surely the reason is because they are focused on resident Evil and Monster Hunter that give them millions of dollars with each delivery. But we are sure that a new Mega Man either Mega Man X It would also have a lot of potential to fill them with wealth. Please make some room for its development, Capcom.

While we like to be positive when thinking about these games, the reality is that we’ll probably be left wanting to see most of them return. But maybe this top will help more people remember them and ask for their return to Hi-Fi Rush. What did you think of our top? What other game would you like to see rescued from oblivion? Tell us in the comments.

