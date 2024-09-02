The continue Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Teracristal Raidwith the first event in September featuring a special model of Incineratethe final evolutionary form of Litten, the starter Pokémon from the Sun and Moon games.

The Teracristal Raid in question will be available between September 6th and 8th and again a week later between September 13th and 15th. As per usual, the Pokémon will appear in level 7 raids and will have theEmblem of Absolute Strength. The peculiarity of this Incineroar is the fixed Dark type teratype. You will only be able to catch one specimen per game file, but you can continue to face it in battle to collect the rewards obtainable in case of victory.