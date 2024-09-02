The continue Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Teracristal Raidwith the first event in September featuring a special model of Incineratethe final evolutionary form of Litten, the starter Pokémon from the Sun and Moon games.
The Teracristal Raid in question will be available between September 6th and 8th and again a week later between September 13th and 15th. As per usual, the Pokémon will appear in level 7 raids and will have theEmblem of Absolute Strength. The peculiarity of this Incineroar is the fixed Dark type teratype. You will only be able to catch one specimen per game file, but you can continue to face it in battle to collect the rewards obtainable in case of victory.
How to Access Teracristal Raids
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Tetra Crystal Raids are limited-time events that all players can take part in. They must join forces to battle the Pokémon within them using the multiplayer features (a Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required) or alone, with artificial intelligence-controlled allies.
On the same topic, Pokémon GO’s Max Out Season is about to begin, introducing Dynamax to the free-to-play mobile game, while Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is set to debut for iOS and Android next month.
#Pokémon #Scarlet #Violets #September #Teracristal #Raid #Revealed #Starter #Sun #Moon
Leave a Reply