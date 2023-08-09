A new ‘Charo’ in ‘In the background there is room’! The current matriarch of gonzales she got tired of not being valued and took action on the matter. Now, with the support of his suitor, ‘Tony’ Beteta, ‘Charito’ is implementing new methods with his family. First, he took their speech away and used the ‘power of silence’; then he prepared a healthy and nutritious lunch that made everyone end up eating pizza behind his back. Finally, it was his lover’s turn. chiffonof which he innovated his recipe to present his version ‘raw vegan’but it was not what I expected. ‘Tony’ He was the first to try it and everything went wrong.

Why did ‘Tony’ Beteta almost drown?

By putting ideas in the head of ‘Charo’ about healthy living and healthy food, to ‘Tony’ Beteta it ‘backfired’ when the mother of joel gave him a taste of his new ‘raw vegan’ chiffon, without baking, without eggs or animal fats: “Totally organic and nutritious”, he assured. However, after the first bite, ‘Tony’ he could not continue eating the dessert because it was hard and dry, which caused him to choke and he had to be helped by ‘charito’.

However, he has not been the only one affected by the new healthy recipes from ‘Charo’, since all gonzales they are suffering and missing the food they used to prepare. For this reason, the men of the family are planning to get rid of the Argentine so that he no longer influences “Jimmy’s” mother.

Are ‘Charo’ and ‘Tony’ Beteta a couple on ‘AFHS’?

Despite ‘Tony’ and ‘Charo’ They spend a lot of time together, and he is all the time stuck in the house of the gonzales, they are not a couple; however, both have decided to go out to meet each other and, for now, they are just friends. However, the Argentine’s intentions are to conquer ‘Charito’ and be able to have a formal relationship.