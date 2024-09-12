During a television show, it was confirmed that the legendary skater, Tony Hawk; will show us surprises and news for its twenty-fifth anniversary in 2024. We don’t have much idea where this is going, but it seems that it will be big and something that fans will love.

“I wish I could tell you more, but I can tell you that I’ve been talking to Activision again, we’re working on something“Tony Hawk said about the surprises we’ll see in 2025 for the twenty-fifth anniversary of the video game first released in 1999, “This will be something that fans will really appreciate.” he added.

We also recommend: Xbox Game Pass Standard is here and these are the plans

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2: What happened to the remakes?

Since 2023 that Tony Hawk He talked about his complicated relationship with Activision, the company that absorbed the original developer of the video game and shut down the franchise ever since.

After Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 The developers attempted to continue this series of remasters, but the progress in conversations and mutual ideas between the studio and Activision was very complex.

Source: Activision

“That was the plan, even up until the release date of ‘1 and 2’ we were doing 3 and 4, and then Vicarious got absorbed, then they looked for other developers, and so it ended.” the developers of the skateboarding video game commented, adding that “The truth is that Activision was trying to find someone to make games 3 and 4, but they just didn’t trust anyone like they did with Vicarious.”.

Currently, both have reached an agreement on many aspects and thanks to this we will see these surprises of the twenty-fifth anniversary of the video game possible soon.

Tell us, what do you think about the saga of Tony HawkAre you a fan or not so much? Share it with us through our channel Discordyou can also follow us on Google News so you don’t miss any of our news.