Game Science has released a new gameplay videos for its Black Myth: Wukonga souls-like action game that promises great things, as demonstrated by this video which focuses mainly on the clashes with some of its spectacular bosses.
The video is made up of some game sections edited together and focused mainly on the boss fights, which will represent the culminating moments of Black Myth: Wukong, as befits a game of this type, although the experience certainly does not end there.
Some sections have already been seen, and considering the huge amount of material released so far by Game Science for the game it’s becoming difficult to distinguish exactly what has already been shown and what hasn’t, but at least it can serve as a refresher for the game’s next release.
A video to prepare for the launch
As previously announced, Black Myth: Wukong has the exit date set for August 20, 2024 on PC and PS5.
Strangely, it recently emerged that the Xbox Series
There was no great explanation about it other than having to reach out best quality standards, with it evidently taking longer than expected. A cryptic statement from Microsoft, which emerged in recent days, also seems to suggest a possible exclusive launch agreement with Sony, but the question is still very vague.
It is likely that, since it is a team of not enormous size, it initially focused on the version for the most popular console and took more time for the Xbox one, but we await any developments on the matter.
