Game Science has released a new gameplay videos for its Black Myth: Wukonga souls-like action game that promises great things, as demonstrated by this video which focuses mainly on the clashes with some of its spectacular bosses.

The video is made up of some game sections edited together and focused mainly on the boss fights, which will represent the culminating moments of Black Myth: Wukong, as befits a game of this type, although the experience certainly does not end there.

Some sections have already been seen, and considering the huge amount of material released so far by Game Science for the game it’s becoming difficult to distinguish exactly what has already been shown and what hasn’t, but at least it can serve as a refresher for the game’s next release.