The Spanish Football League and the Royal Spanish Football Federation have incorporated A new gesture in the Protocol for Action in Public Incidents to report the occurrence of a “racist incident” during matches.

This measure will be applied in all competitions andIt was unanimously approved at the last FIFA Congress held in Bangkokaccording to the newspaper Marca. The aim of this initiative is to strengthen the fight against discrimination in sport.

The gesture has been described as “global and unequivocal”. When a referee notices or receives information about an act of racism during the match, he can make the gesture by crossing his arms in an X shape with his hands open. Performing this gesture can trigger different consequences depending on the severity of the incident.

If the referee detects or receives information about a racist act, he has the power to temporarily stop the match. In this case, An announcement will be made over the stadium’s sound system.warning that if the behavior continues, the meeting could be suspended temporarily or even permanently.

According to the newspaper Marca, step 2 of the Protocol for Action in the Event of Public Incidents establishes the temporary suspension of the match, where the teams must withdraw to the changing rooms.

Then, A warning will be broadcast again over the stadium’s sound system.warning of the risk of the meeting being permanently suspended if the racist attitude persists.

If the conduct does not cease, the referee may consult with the security coordinator and the officials of the two clubs to make a decision on the definitive suspension of the match.

This measure reinforces a protocol against racism, xenophobia and intolerance in football, which was implemented in 2005. This protocol It was created in response to the impact of discriminatory incidentssuch as those suffered by Brazilian player Vinicius Jr., among others.

Racism in Spanish football

Racism in Spanish football has been a recurring theme, and Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr. has become one of the leading activists in the fight against this problem.

Since he began to suffer racist acts in Spain, the Brazilian footballer has repeatedly raised his voice, taking a position on the urgency of combating this crime in the country.

Last week, Vinicius again expressed his concerns, going so far as to say he was against the 2030 World Cup being held in Spain if significant changes were not made. These statements sparked criticism, even from his teammate at Real Madrid, Dani Carvajaland other representatives of Spanish football.

In his speech, Vinicius Jr. stressed that there is still much to be done to ensure that both society and the Spanish justice system understand the seriousness of racist acts.

Regarding the 2030 World Cup, the player expressed his concern about the possible scenario of racism in six years. He said that, If there is no significant progress in the fight against this problemit would be necessary to reconsider the venue of the event.

“I hope that Spain can evolve and understand the seriousness of insulting someone because of the colour of their skin. By 2030, we have a lot of room for evolution. So I hope that Spain can evolve and understand the seriousness of this, because if things don’t evolve by 2030, I think we have to change the venue (of the World Cup),” Vinicius Jr. said in an interview with ‘CNN Spain’.

The Real Madrid player He stressed the importance of footballers feeling safe and comfortable playing in a country where they do not have to face racism, describing this situation as “complicated” if there is no progress.

In addition to pointing out the seriousness of the situation, Vinicius Jr. expressed his willingness to collaborate in the fight against racism in Spain. “I want to do everything possible to change things. The majority of people here in Spain are not racist, but there is a small group that affects the image of a country that is very good to live in,” he said.

The player expressed his hope that by 2030, cases of racism can and should decrease.

The 2030 World Cup will be played in Spain, Portugal and Morocco. The opening match will be held in Montevideo, Uruguay, as a tribute to the first edition held in 1930. In addition, a first-round match will be played in Argentina and Paraguay before moving on to the host countries.

