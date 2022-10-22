All the way up! Twinkle Tone He spared no expense and planned a big party to celebrate the 15th birthday of his current partner’s daughter, Johanna Rodríguez. With a budget of almost 100,000 soles, the well-known singer hired entertainment figures such as Erick Elera, Facundo González and even Son Tentación to participate in the event.

Thanks to a report presented by Magaly Medina, it was possible to know in detail what the organization contained and how much each contracted service would have cost. Learn all about this dream celebration in the following note.

Where was the party held?

Among all the possible places that could be chosen for the festivity, Twinkle Tone He opted for the La Hacienda hotel in Trapiche, which has more than 1,000 square meters so that the guests can have fun without problems. Furthermore, it was revealed that Between rent and decoration, a total of 56,000 soles was spent.

The entrance of the quinceañera in a limousine

Although the most impressive thing about the party was the presence of great figures from the show, the birthday girl had the leading role from her entrance, when she arrived in an impressive Hummer limousine, which can be rented with 2,500 soles.

In addition, she was not alone, because when she got out of the vehicle she was accompanied all the way by a cadet in a white suit.

Facundo González was the chamberlain

Facundo González caused astonishment among the attendees by appearing as the teenager’s chamberlain. In conversation with the program “Magaly TV, the firm”, the manager of the reality boy said that the current cost that he manages the model is $1,800 for a 30-minute appearance.

Which artists performed at the event?

Among the invited artists, Erick Elera was the first to sing his most successful songs and entertain the local public. Finally, the group Son Tentación was in charge of closing the party with a flourish and making the friends and family of the quinceañera dance.