Sports programming for this Saturday, October 22

International soccer and Colombian football steal all the limelight.
October 21, 2022, 11:55 PM
ESPN
6:30 AM Premier League, Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool.
9AM Everton vs. Crystal Palace.
11:30 a.m. Chelsea vs. Man Utd.
1:30 p.m. Series A, Fiorentina vs. Inter.
ESPN3
7 AM Soccer in Spain, Rayo Vallecano vs. Cadiz.
11 a.m. Serie A, Milan vs. Monza.
2 PM Formula 1, United States GP, Practice #3.
5 PM Classification.
STAR+
8 AM Series A, Salernitana vs. Spezia.
8:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Stuttgart.
8:30 a.m. Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig.
8:30 a.m. Bayer Leverkusen vs. wolfsburg
8:30 a.m. Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen.
9AM Premier League, Manchester City vs. Brighton.
10 AM Ligue 1, Montpellier vs. Lyons.
12 M. Turkey Soccer, Fenerbahce vs. Istanbul Basaksehir.
2 PM Ligue 1, Olympique Marseille vs. Lens.
ESPN2
8:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich.
11:20 AM B. Monchengladbach vs. EintrachtFrankfurt.
5 PM Brazilian, Santos vs. Corinthians.
7:30 p.m. NBA, Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies.
ESPNExtra
11:30 a.m. Eredivisie, Waalwijk vs. Ajax.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
9:15 AM Spanish Soccer, Real Valladolid vs. Real society.
11:30 a.m. Valencia vs. Majorca.
2 PM Real Madrid vs. Seville.
WIN SPORTS+
2 PM Colombian soccer, Santa Fe vs. Deportivo Cali.
4:05 PM America de Cali vs. Sports grass.
6:10 PM Sports Tolima vs. Millionaires.
8:15 p.m. Medellin vs. Jaguars.
SPORTS
