Sports programming for this Saturday, October 22

ESPN

6:30 AM Premier League, Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool.

9AM Everton vs. Crystal Palace.

11:30 a.m. Chelsea vs. Man Utd.

1:30 p.m. Series A, Fiorentina vs. Inter.

ESPN3

7 AM Soccer in Spain, Rayo Vallecano vs. Cadiz.

11 a.m. Serie A, Milan vs. Monza.

2 PM Formula 1, United States GP, Practice #3.

5 PM Classification.

STAR+

8 AM Series A, Salernitana vs. Spezia.

8:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Stuttgart.

8:30 a.m. Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig.

8:30 a.m. Bayer Leverkusen vs. wolfsburg

8:30 a.m. Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen.

9AM Premier League, Manchester City vs. Brighton.

10 AM Ligue 1, Montpellier vs. Lyons.

12 M. Turkey Soccer, Fenerbahce vs. Istanbul Basaksehir.

2 PM Ligue 1, Olympique Marseille vs. Lens.

ESPN2

8:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich.

11:20 AM B. Monchengladbach vs. EintrachtFrankfurt.

5 PM Brazilian, Santos vs. Corinthians.

7:30 p.m. NBA, Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies.

ESPNExtra

11:30 a.m. Eredivisie, Waalwijk vs. Ajax.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)

9:15 AM Spanish Soccer, Real Valladolid vs. Real society.

11:30 a.m. Valencia vs. Majorca.

2 PM Real Madrid vs. Seville.

WIN SPORTS+

2 PM Colombian soccer, Santa Fe vs. Deportivo Cali.

4:05 PM America de Cali vs. Sports grass.

6:10 PM Sports Tolima vs. Millionaires.

​8:15 p.m. Medellin vs. Jaguars.

SPORTS