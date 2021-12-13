In the schedule for this evening, 13 December 2021, what to see on TV? Let’s find out with Solodonna’s guide. On Rai 1: Blanca, Rai 3: Report, Channel 5: Big Brother Vip, La7: Grey’s Anatomy. Below are the programs broadcast for the major networks.

Below we attach the guide from Solodonna to TV programs, what to choose tonight?

Let’s consult ours TV Guide, of today December 13, 2021 to be able to choose the best programs and films. Among all we would like to point out, for information programs: Report on Rai3 and Fourth republic on Rete4. For movies: on Sky, Marilyn, on Rai Movie The four of the Ave Maria And on Tv8 Raiders of the Lost Ark. The list of other interesting programs continues.

What to see on TV tonight

Let’s find out which films and which programs to see together tonight on tv, Monday 13 December 2021.



Tonight on Rai

Rai 1 21:25 – Blanca (Tv series)

Blanca she is a young woman who became blind at the age of twelve. The serious loss of her older sister, caused by her boyfriend’s violence, prompted her to join the police. Blanca he has some trusted friends close by who, along with his guide dog Linnaeus, they help and comfort her in the saddest moments. Blanca manages to overcome professional challenges, but then she will find herself having to face the sentimental ones, in fact the girl will be disputed between two men the inspector Liguori, who apparently has many secrets and a young cook named Nanni.

In this episode lInspector Liguori with Blanca, investigate a trafficking in Nazi artifacts. At the head of the question it seems that there is Lorenzo a former drug dealer who now runs his girlfriend’s family diving center. Blanca will try to understand if the boy has really changed as he suggests, or has always remained the same …

Rai2 21:20 – The College (Reality)

Rai 3 21:20 – Report (News)

Rai Movie 21:10 – I quattro dell’Ave Maria (Film)

Rai Premium 21:20 – The Voice Senior (Film)

Tonight on TV on Mediaset

Network 4 21:25 – Fourth republic (News)

The program deals with the most important current affairs, politics and economics issues and analyzes, with guests present in the studio, the major events that happen and affect our country. Leads the program Nicola Porro.

Channel 5 21:44 – Big Brother Vip (Reality)

The new appointment tonight with Big Brother Vip it will be important to the competitors. In fact, last Friday Alfonsi Signorini has officially unveiled the extension of the transmission until the date of March 14. The conductor he also communicated to the tenants of Big Brother that they would have the whole weekend to think and decide whether to continue or not; therefore during this episode we will know the final choice of each of them.

There seem to be among those most convinced to leave the house Aldo Montano and Katia Ricciarelli. The first has already admitted that he is happy with the path taken so far, while the Soprano has repeatedly reiterated that he has work commitments during the Christmas period. Over the last few hours too Soleil Rises began to have some doubts about it. Another name at risk of exit could be Manuel Bortuzzo who intends to start training again for the next Paralympics

Italy 1 21:25 – Live! Race Against Time (Film)

Frank Penny he is a disgraced policeman who wants to redeem himself, the occasion comes when the police chief’s 11-year-old daughter is kidnapped. Frank he will do everything to be able to save her …

Tonight on TV on the other channels

La7 21:15 – Grey’s Anatomy (TV series)

American television series that tells the daily vicissitudes of some doctors of Seattle who try to extricate themselves between professional and personal life …