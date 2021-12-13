The 18-year-old Russian, who set off an explosion in a gymnasium at the Serpukhov women’s monastery, is in an extremely serious condition. This was reported to “Lente.ru” by an informed source.

According to him, the surviving young man was taken out of the territory of the monastery, loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

The explosion in the gymnasium took place on December 13. The device was carried into the territory by an 18-year-old graduate of the institution. At first, the young man was sitting on the step at the entrance to the gymnasium with a machete in his hands, and after the explosion he tried to crawl into the building. The boy’s legs were blown off. A 15-year-old teenager was also injured. More than 10 people sought medical help.

A criminal case was initiated under the articles on attempted murder and illegal circulation of explosives.