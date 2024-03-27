At the beginning of the season, with the new signings that were being proposed by the Real Madrid offices during these years, it seemed that the seasons of Kroos and Modric were going to be much less intense, but nothing could be further from reality, the level of the two is still top in the world and that has helped Kroos in this case to get a juicy contract renewal.
The German player is 34 years old and has also decided to return to the German national team, which represents the great form he continues to be in and the great ambition he continues to have in order to maintain his competitive level. Furthermore, the midfielder had already dropped in an interview that his idea was to renew with Madrid.
What do we know so far?
The renewal is not official, but according to reports Fabrizio Romano In his X account, it seems that there have been contacts between the German player and Real Madrid, despite the player himself saying after his last game with the national team that the decision would be made in the coming months.
When will the renewal be signed?
According to the account ACEthe negotiations have been for next week to be able to have the contract signed as soon as possible and thus leave the renewal done with a view to thinking about next season.
What does this mean for Real Madrid?
Well, for Real Madrid this will mean being able to enjoy another season of Toni Kroos' football, and it will already be the eleventh season with them. Eleven campaigns in which he has won 21 titles, including four Champions Leagues and three leagues, and has been fundamental in the midfield with players like Modric, Casemiro and now Bellingham.
How can this improve the future Real Madrid?
With the more than likely arrival of Mbappé, the speed and unchecking of the Frenchman, together with the quality of Kroos and his movement of the ball behind the defense, make Real Madrid an almost unbeatable and very dangerous team.
