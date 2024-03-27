According to information from the journalist Fernando EsquivelClub Deportivo Guadalajara will receive a financial sanction from Concacaf due to the racist insults that its fans made towards the Club América footballer, Julian Quiñonesin the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.
This version states that the Guadalajara board has already received a financial fine of 150 thousand dollarsafter they had carried out the investigation, they also gave them a preventive notice of suspension.
“MILLIONAIRE financial fine that Chivas received for racist insults in Concachampions. After the CONCACAF investigation, days ago CD Guadalajara was notified of the financial fine and preventive notice of suspension. It will pay close to $150kdls.”
In this match, the match was played in the State of Akron and the Coapa team managed to impose conditions by winning by a 0-3 away win and taking a wide lead.
The scorers were: Julián Quiñones, Diego Valdés and Henry Martin. After the defeat, a sector of the fans of the flock began to make homophobic shouts towards the naturalized Mexican Colombian of the Águilas and thanks to a video on social networks that went viral, Concacaf made the decision to fine the red and white team.
For the second leg, Chivas managed to win but it was not enough to advance to the next round. The match ended 3-2 with goals from: Cade Cowell, Ricardo Marín, Roberto Alvarado, Alan Mozo (ag) and Alejandro Zendejasbut the overall score was favorable 5-3 for the aulcrema team who will face the New England Revolution in the next phase.
