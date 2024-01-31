Rumors of the separation of Evelyn Beltrán and Toni Costa began to circulate after The influencer deleted her photos with the Spanish dancer from her Instagram profile. Precisely, through this social network, the public has expressed its support for the young woman, with messages such as “never settle for a man who puts you last”, the couple has shared a message that aims to defend their privacy and the creator of content could have revealed the status of their romance.

Last Friday, when Toni Costa was present on the program Todayfrom Telemundo, which he joins as a judge on the reality show Today we dancethe Spaniard was questioned by Chiky Bombom about the status of their relationship. “Toni, a question. Did you leave your girlfriend? You are single?”said the Dominican presenter, to which the dancer seemed surprised.

The detail that could confirm the breakup of Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán



“We are fine, calm,” said Toni Costa about the state of his relationship with Evelyn Beltrán. However, The statements of the dancer and ex-partner of Adamari López did not silence the rumorswhich set the Internet on fire when the influencer published a video using the song just like an angelby Peso Pluma and Kali Uchis.

The song chosen by Evelyn to set music to the commemorative video of her participation in the fashion show in Miami was interpreted by her 361,000 followers as a hint to Toni Costa, since the lyrics talk about a love breakup and heartbreak.

“They already swore love to her, and they failed her. Little dry eyes from everything they cried, but she doesn't give up, she smiles even if it hurts, because people like her are no longer left,” sounds in a clip shared by Evelyn. Given which, Her followers expressed their support for the influencerassuming that he is going through a difficult time in his relationship with Toni Costa.

With messages like “You are young and beautiful, never settle for a man who puts you last. Learn to value yourself” and “Toni was not ready for a woman of your height. “You deserve a man who shows you off and not a child who is still attached to his ex's skirts,” Evelyn Beltrán's followers showed their support in the face of the possible breakup of their love relationship.

Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán maintain their privacy



With this message the couple seems to make a call to maintain their privacy.

Neither Toni Costa nor Evelyn Beltrán have made their breakup public. “The more you talk about your private life, the more entitled people will feel to disclose and give their opinion. Even if he doesn't know the whole story, even if you've never asked him to. Being transparent is exposing yourself. “You have to learn with who yes and who never,” the influencer published. in his Instagram stories as a call in defense of his privacy, a message that the Spaniard also shared.