This Monday, March 13, the wife of Tongo, Gladys Lupinta, her family and friends arrived at the Campo Fe cemetery, located in Huachipa to say their last goodbye to the beloved interpreter of “La pituca”. The appointment was agreed for 11:00 am and both her close circle and fans were able to access the venue to say goodbye for the last time. As recalled, the national artist passed away on Saturday March 10 due to kidney failure. The terminal illness that he suffered from was aggravated by diabetes that was in an advanced state.

Various media arrived at the cemetery and recorded the precise moment of the arrival of the coffin. Likewise, family members could be seen holding photos of the deceased starring in moments of pain during the long journey to the place where the beloved ‘Le Tongué’ will rest forever. His daughters Cinthia and Fiorela Gutierrez led the march towards the final destination.

Tongo relatives say goodbye to the artist with white roses

After the mass ended, the close circle of Abelardo Gutierrez approached the area to bury the coffin. In the various photos and videos obtained by La República, it can be seen that each of the attendees held a white rose that they later placed in the musician’s coffin. Until now, no character from the national show has been appreciated.

They bury Tongo’s remains in Campo Fe. Photo: Rosario Rojas / URPI-LR

Tongo’s daughter reveals what her father’s last wish was before he passed away

Tongo became the father of seven young men who in one way or another inherited his artistic vein. One of them was Cinthia Gutiérrez, who is currently working on her career as a singer. In conversation with the “America Today” program, she revealed what was the last request that her parent made during her lifetime.

“Record ‘Suffer, Peruvian, suffer’ and he also asked me to take ‘La pituca’ to Viña del Mar”, commented to Janet Barboza. Along the same lines, she revealed that she will dedicate one of her songs from her new album to him.

“Special people never die, they remain in our hearts and memory, you were a great father, the best, you filled many people with joy, you will never be forgotten, now is the time for you to fly high and sing up there in the sky, I will from here for you, we love you forever daddy,” he wrote on his social networks.