The UAE continues its tireless efforts to reach members of society, both citizens and residents, to the highest levels of satisfaction, happiness, and quality of life, by including “community happiness” within the various mechanisms and forms of government work and considering it the basic criterion in measuring the extent of its progress and success..

Tomorrow, the UAE will celebrate “International Happiness Day,” which falls on March 20 of each year, as it maintains advanced results in the global happiness reports issued annually by the Sustainable Solutions Development Network of the United Nations Secretariat, which issues its results based on 8 indicators that include individuals’ share of… Income, average age at birth, social support, freedom of individuals to make decisions related to their lives, level of generosity and generosity of individuals, level of corruption, positivity, and levels of anxiety and depression..

During the past years, the UAE launched many government initiatives and various activities aimed at achieving community happiness, as it announced in 2016 the establishment of the position of Minister of State for Happiness, and after amending the ministerial composition in October 2017, a new ministerial portfolio was added for the position of Minister of State for Happiness to become Minister of State for Happiness. And quality of life. During the ministerial reshuffle in July 2020, the file of quality of life and happiness was transferred to the Ministry of Community Development.

In 2016, the UAE launched the National Program for Happiness and Quality of Life, which provides a national charter for happiness, and adopted several initiatives aimed at creating a happy and productive work environment in federal government offices, as a commitment to creating the happiest environment for society..

The Cabinet also approved the National Charter for Happiness and Positivity, which stipulates the commitment of the UAE government, through its higher policies, plans, projects and services of all government agencies, to creating the appropriate environment for the happiness of the individual, family and society, and to establish positivity as a basic value in them, enabling them to achieve themselves and their ambitions..

The UAE government launched the National Survey of Happiness and Positivity, with the aim of measuring the levels of happiness and positivity in the country, identifying society’s priorities and sources of happiness for its various segments, establishing a national database and using the survey results, for the benefit of federal and local government agencies in developing legislation, policies, programs and services to achieve positivity and community happiness..

The Council of Ministers adopted the National Policy for Digital Quality of Life, a supportive framework within the enablers of achieving a positive and safe digital society, in line with the directions of the National Strategy for Quality of Life 2031, and in harmony with the UAE Centennial 2071, by working to achieve its development goals for the future..

On February 12, 2018, the Global Alliance for Happiness and Wellbeing was launched, which includes ministers from 6 countries: the UAE, Portugal, Costa Rica, Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Slovenia. The launch of the alliance came in the wake of the momentum achieved by the Global Dialogue for Happiness and Wellbeing, which was held on the eve of the sixth session of the World Government Summit..

In August 2018, the Council of Ministers adopted the “Back to School Policy” to enhance the role of the family and achieve a balance between social and work life, and focus on strengthening and consolidating social relations in society, which is consistent with the leadership’s directives to make it easier for parents and students..

In 2019, the Cabinet adopted the National Strategy for Quality of Life – 2031, which aims to make the UAE a global leader in the field of quality of life, and enhance its position to be the happiest country in the world..

The strategy is based on a national framework that includes 3 main levels: “individuals, society, and the state.” It includes 14 axes and 9 strategic objectives that include enhancing individuals’ lifestyle by encouraging the adoption of a healthy lifestyle, promoting good mental health, adopting positive thinking as a basic value, and building life skills..