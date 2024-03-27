NASA prepares to launch three rockets from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on April 8, in an effort to estudy the effects of a solar eclipse on the Earth's ionosphere.

These launches, scheduled for specific times before, during and after eclipse maximumaim to explore how the momentary obscuration of the Sun influences this atmospheric layer crucial for communications.

Through these rockets, equipped with scientific instruments, NASA seeks understand the disturbances that can interfere with the global communication systems.

During the eclipse, it is expected that the sudden absence of sunlight generates changes in the ionospherea region of the upper atmosphere filled with charged particles, vital for the reflection and refraction of radio waves.

NASA prepares rockets to investigate lunar shadow in solar eclipse. / Debate with DALL-E

Aroh Barjatya, professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and principal scientist of the mission, highlights the importance of developing accurate models to anticipate these disruptions, essential to maintain fluid communications in our interconnected world.

This is not the first flight of the rockets; They were previously released during the October 2023 annular solar eclipse from New Mexico, collecting valuable data on the ionosphere.

The April 8 mission will allow researchers compare the effects of the eclipse in different conditions and improve current predictive models, thus ensuring the reliability of communications and navigation systems in the face of natural astronomical events.