Tommaso Paradiso: “I passed for a traitor”. The singer’s confession

Years later, Tommaso Paradiso returns to talk about his separation from The Journalists. Interviewed by Luca Casadei in the last episode of the podcast One more time on One podcast, the singer said: “It was not my decision to leave the group. I passed as a traitor”.

“I remember we had just finished the Love Tour, 36 dates all sold out, I was the hottest person in the world and I was already ready to do new things with Thegiornalisti. It happened that instead the two of them, Marco Antonio Musella and Marco Primavera, called me and said: “we need to talk”. I fall off the pear tree, I swear, and all I can say is that it wasn’t my decision, it wasn’t really mine, I didn’t know there was a problem.”

Thus, Tommaso Paradiso retraces that period of 2019, when The Journalists split. “In my opinion they were unlucky, because for a second they tripped over something that didn’t point them in the right direction. It touched me emotionally. At that point I said: “Guys, if we have to stay in the middle of this crap, we can’t go on. I have to be free to write, create songs and continue our career, but you have to help me. If we are always in the midst of snakes it is difficult to walk”. But after yet another shitty encounter we had, not just the three of us, but with other people involved, we were forced to make this decision.” For the good of all, therefore, and not by choice of Tommaso Paradiso, as many said at the time.

During the chat with Casadei, Paradiso also spoke openly of the great suffering of that period and the beginning of a course of psychotherapy, on the advice of “a person I love very much”, he explained.

“I called her that same evening and, I swear, this has never happened to me before, this person picked up the phone, spoke to me, and after 24 seconds I burst into tears. It was a liberation, from there my rebirth began”, confesses the singer, who adds: “I waited too long before the cure, too many monsters had accumulated, and thanks to this person I was able to tame the lions. Today, for example, I can stay here with you without a gin and tonic. Alcohol used to cure anxiety states, however, if you abuse it, the panic afterwards is even worse. It takes your adrenaline down there and then, but then there’s the rebound. Now I make much less use of it ”, he acknowledges.

Then he retraces the stages as a soloist, starting with the first single Do not be afraid. “This year I had the best tour of my life, I swear, the best tour of my life. With the band of Sacramento rednecks, which is my new family. We have a group on Whatsapp and we are on this chat all day when we are not together. We had fun like crazy. I am absolutely proud of myself, but I am not satisfied. I’m tied to this concept, I’m always pleasantly apprehensive, I think it’s the drive of all those who do my job or art in general, they’re never satisfied, that’s why I don’t make a balance, because it would almost put a stop to my creativity”, concludes Paradiso.