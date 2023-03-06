Patty Christmas 49 years old, left as the worst Sabine Moussier of 56, and it is that he lashed out against her, marking her as the third in discord in a relationship that he had the first with a man named Leo, about whom little is known.

And it is that it was commented a long time ago that between Paty Navidad and Sabine Moussier there was a dispute over a man, that is why the Sinaloan actress released everything in La Casa de Los Famosos telling how things were between that love triangle.

“She published in all the magazines as if her life were mine, she began to say she cheated on both of us, on both of us, she took a video of us, I don’t know what, on both of us this, when I know Sabine from hello and We have never worked on any project or anything, that bothered me a lot,” said Paty Navidad.

Another of the things that the famous woman said was that Leo only had a “telephone infidelity” with Sabine Moussier, but she assures that the actress of German origin does not even know the man with whom Paty Navidad has had a five-year relationship, because she only They have spoken on the phone.

It is worth mentioning that Sabine Moussier commented on the reality show Secreto de Villanas another very different version, so now it is her word against hers, since it is not known which of the two actresses tells the truth about the fight for the mysterious man named I read.