Culiacán.- The Culiacan tomato growers suffered tonight second setback of the 22-23 season of the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico (LAMP)both at home, after falling by a scoreboard of 2-3 in the first of the series against the Yaquis from Ciudad Obregon.

A solo home run by Sebastián Valle in the ninth inning broke the tie and gave the Sonoran side the victory, their first of the season.

The Yaquis opened the scoreboard in the third inning, where Brazilian Leonardo Reginatto appeared and produced a sacrifice fly to center field, sending Sebastián Valle to the plate to make it 0-1 on the scoreboard.

Obregón’s team doubled their advantage in the fourth episode, and they did it using the same formula, because now Jared Oliva sacrificed himself to the right field so that Yadir Drake scored in Pisa and ran.

Los Tomateros leveled the match in the sixth inning thanks to a double by Efrén Navarro, who sent Ramiro Peña and Isiah Gilliam to the plate to make it 2-2. The Yaquis broke the tie in the ninth episode when catcher Sebastián Valle hit a solo home run that silenced the culichi fans.

Los Guindas attacked in the bottom of the ninth inning, but left the tying run at second.

The winning pitcher was Samuel Zazueta, who pitched the last two innings in which he did not allow a run and allowed two hits. The loser was Carlos Machorro when he accepted Valle’s home run in the ninth roll.

The second of the series will be played tomorrow Saturday at the Guinda Nation, a duel that will begin at 6:00 p.m. Hayato Takagi will open for Tomateros.