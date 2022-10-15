Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillmann, Christian Stör

Split

Ukraine is said to have inflicted heavy casualties on the attacker from Russia with just one attack. Russia, on the other hand, is said to have sent recruits to the front without training. The news ticker.

Losses are piling up: Russia must in Ukraine war suffer severe setbacks.

Russia must in Ukraine war suffer severe setbacks. Kyiv launches offensive: the Ukraine is said to be about to recapture important cities.

the Ukraine is said to be about to recapture important cities. News from the Ukraine war: All news about Ukraine conflict in our news ticker.

Update from Saturday, October 15, 7:30 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian military, it has attacked several Russian command posts in the Donbass in the past 24 hours. This is reported by the General Staff in its latest update.

Ukraine War News: Large amount of Russian weapons destroyed

+++ 10:22 p.m.: Repairs to the bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula and southern Russia will not be completed before July 2023, the report said Reuters. The bridge was damaged by an explosion last Saturday. Russia blames Ukraine for the attack. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

Russian army reservists are being prepared for their deployment in the Ukraine war. © IMAGO/Evgeny Yepanchintsev

+++ 9:54 p.m.: The Ukrainian General Staff has announced that large quantities of Russian weapons and equipment have been destroyed in Antratsyt, south of Luhansk. Ukraine hopes to recapture larger cities in this area. The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeriy Zalushnyi, said in view of Ukraine’s gains in territory in recent weeks: “The strategic initiative is in our hands. The most important thing now is not to stop.”

+++ 7.20 p.m.: In the fight against Ukraine, the first soldiers from the Russian mobilization campaign, which began just a few weeks ago, are said to have already fallen on the Russian side. The Russian and international media report unanimously. It is striking that there is also talk of young men in a wide variety of sources who are said to have been sent to war without any special training.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

This is how the news portal reports Meduza, which works from Latvia, of reports about a 28-year-old administrative worker from Moscow who was sent to the front after only a few days without military training and, according to reports on Russian state television, died in the war. In a statement at a press conference on Friday (October 14), Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin confirmed that 16,000 of the drafted reservists are said to be deployed in Ukraine. According to Russian information, the partial mobilization should be over soon.

War in Ukraine: Russia has fired many of its high-precision missiles

+++ 3.45 p.m.: In Russia, the missile supply is apparently slowly running out. According to Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, since the invasion began on Feb. 24, Russia has deployed a total of 1,235 out of 1,844 Iskander, Kalibr and air-launched cruise missiles. “By deploying hundreds of high-precision missiles against Ukraine’s civilian sites, the aggressor state is reducing its ability to hit military targets,” so Reznikov on Twitter. In the October 10 attacks alone, Russia fired 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones over Ukraine.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, had previously said that Russia only had 25 to 28 percent of its high-precision weapons.

News about the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj announces victory over Russia

Update, 1:35 p.m.: Today, Friday (October 14) marks the “Day of Defenders of Ukraine”. president Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent greetings to the country’s soldiers in a video message on this occasion: “This is the day of those who fight. This is the day of what we fight for. This is the day of victory that we will achieve. This will be a victory for all of our people.”

Current reports from the Ukraine war suggest that Kyiv is achieving victories on various fronts. Zelenskyy also indicated this: “I know that you are bringing victory as close as possible and we will do everything to accelerate it.”

News from the Ukraine war: 150 Russian soldiers die in an attack

first report: Kyiv – From the Ukraine continue to come reports of heavy losses of the Russian army. According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a successful attack on the Russian-held Kherson region was carried out. “Enemy casualties amounted to up to 150 dead,” according to the Internet portal, among others Kyiv Independent.

According to the Ukrainian news portal, Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war have risen sharply within 24 hours. Ukraine is said to have managed to kill 420 soldiers and shoot down six helicopters during this period. In addition, six tanks, eleven armored vehicles, 17 artillery systems, two multiple rocket launchers and more than 30 drones are said to have been eliminated.

News from Ukraine: Russia suffers heavy casualties on the battlefield

Ukraine’s successes on the battlefield continue to sink Russian troops’ morale. Both the Ukrainian and the British secret services speak of numerous deserters within the Russian army. Soldiers should always issue orders to attack Moscow to ignore.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, mainly “understaffed airborne units” are used on the front around Cherson – i.e. mainly paratroopers. This in turn would allow the conclusion that Russia assumes that the “fighting in the city of Kherson” would expand. The Kremlin is probably planning to be able to quickly withdraw its troops from the region in the event of further setbacks. At the beginning of the week, reports circulated that Moscow had already arranged for parts of the city to be evacuated.

News from Ukraine: Russia suffers more casualties

A current overview of Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war:

Soldiers: 64,300

64,300 planes: 268

268 Helicopter: 240

240 Tank: 2521

2521 Armored vehicles: 5172

5172 Artillery Systems: 1566

1566 Anti-Aircraft Systems: 186

186 Multiple Rocket Launchers: 362

362 Vehicles and tankers: 3944

3944 Ships and Boats: 16

16 drones: 1199

1199 As of Friday, October 14, 2022

The information on Russia’s losses comes mainly from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and cannot be verified from here. Russia does not provide any information on its own losses in the Ukraine war.

Due to the heavy losses in the Ukraine war, Russia is said to be preparing for a long trench war in eastern Ukraine. On a video of the Russian news agency riafan It can be seen that Russia has started digging trenches in the Luhansk region. The systems are equipped with so-called “dragon’s teeth” – concrete anti-tank obstacles that were used primarily in World War II to slow down armored vehicles. According to the news agency, mercenary units of the Wagner troops are also deployed on the front line. (dil)