On January 11, the host of the “Science and Technology” program on the REN TV channel, Mikhail Borzenkov, shared his emotions with Izvestia correspondent Ksenia Soldatova after receiving the Russian Government Prize.

The host also explained the secret to the success of the TV show.

“During this time, we have learned to make such a fun, rollicking approach that catches attention, and then lead the viewer to very serious things. Well, thanks to our team, we still manage to speak humanly, that’s why they look at us,” he noted.

The program manager, Yulia Zasko, was also awarded for popularizing science, informing about the achievements of Russian scientists and telling about advanced developments.

“The impressions are the most wonderful. It’s very nice to be celebrated at such a high level. Thank you all very much. Thanks to our leadership,” she shared.

Zosko named the story, which was noted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The story that we are very proud of is the conquest of the Arctic, where we talked about Russian developments. Just recently, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin came and showed: here is our nuclear icebreaker, Russian, the last one that we are proud of. And I say: “Mommy, mine were already there,” she added.

The program cooperates with the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow State University, leading universities in the Urals and Siberia, large concerns and enterprises. And the geography of the subjects is all of Russia.

As Soldatova emphasized, the award ceremony took place on the eve of the professional holiday of journalists – Press Day.

“Today there are 66 laureates in total and each of them will take home a complete award set. This is a diploma presented by the head of government, and these are the medals with certificates for them,” the correspondent concluded.

The Russian Government Prize in the field of media was established in 2013 and is awarded to workers and creative teams of the media for significant achievements in the professional field.