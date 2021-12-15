‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is preparing to break box office records and save movie theaters this year. Tom Holland (Kingston – upon – Thames, United Kingdom, 1996), that boy who starred in ‘The Impossible’, takes up the character of Spider-Man in the third installment of the adventures of the youthful superhero.

– How does it feel to star in one of the most anticipated films of the year?

“Honestly, I feel a bit stunned.” Everything that has happened to me, since the day I was chosen to play this character, has been incredible. I am excited, happy to share it with my friends and my family. This premiere means a lot to me, because every decision at Sony is calculated and made for a reason, so I hope fans will enjoy a new chapter.

– Who suffers more with the revelation of identity: Peter Parker or Spider-Man?

“I think Peter Parker.” The reason you wear the mask is to protect the people you love. By revealing his identity to the world, he is the one who suffers the most. The good thing is that I have been able to remove the mask to shoot much of the film. Now that everyone knows him, it was not necessary to cover his face and filming has been more comfortable.

– Do you identify with your character at the idea that fame changes life?

-Clear. Since I was cast as Spider-Man my life has changed. Suddenly, he couldn’t go to the places he always went. It was no longer safe to lead my normal life, to maintain my routines. I learned before Spider-Man what fame means. That said, I think being famous has more advantages than disadvantages. I recognize that I am very lucky to be where I am.

– Do you feel the responsibility of playing such a beloved character?

-It is a huge responsibility. Spider-Man is a lot like having a steady job, because I don’t get rid of the role once the shooting is done. This character accompanies me wherever I go and I feel that I must take him with honesty. Many children, who are fighting for different reasons, hope that Spider-Man will come out ahead, they see it as an inspiration and it does not matter if it is for a moment of frivolity or to escape from their own reality. That is the wonderful thing about cinema, it is an escapism. And for me it is a responsibility that I carry with pride and that I take very seriously.

– What is the best lesson that is taken from this role?

–My life has changed. I have friends, relationships that will last forever, and they came about on the set of these movies. I am very grateful to have learned many lessons during the last six years; about how to be respectful, how to manage my life, fame, creativity … Filming ‘Spider-Man’ is being an endless lesson.

Faced with fame



– What have you contributed to the character?

–’Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘tells how Peter Parker faces fame. I was learning to be him in the two previous films, but now he is learning from me and going through something that I already went through.

–In this tape Peter Parker goes to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

“There has been a lot of talk about Doctor Strange being your mentor, and I don’t think that’s the case.” He’s more of a colleague, a friend, a fellow avenger. I think Peter Parker’s real problem with fame is having to reveal his secret to Aunt May. She is an important person in his life, a single woman who always cared for him and the true superhero of the story.

– Could you highlight any of the qualities of Peter Parker?

– His humility is the most endearing quality. He is a generous man who is constantly doing selfless acts for the benefit of other people, never for his own benefit.

–This is an adult Peter Parker.

-Make decisions that most people could not make. In this episode he becomes a leader, which is incredibly exciting for me. In the previous films, he was dedicated to following the other Avengers. The Spider-Man boy has grown up and has his own entity.