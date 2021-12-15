Spotify revealed what the artists, songs and playlists are more listened on console in Italy in 2021, publishing a series of rankings that highlight the tastes of gamers.

Most listened to artists on consoles in Italy:

Sfera Ebbasta Capo Plaza tha Supreme Geolier Guè Rondodasosa XXXTENTACION Psalm Gemitaiz Travis Scott

Sfera Ebbasta

Most listened to songs on consoles in Italy:

Capo Plaza – Workout # 4 sangiovanni – malibu Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) Capo Plaza, Rondodasosa, Russ Millions, Tion Wayne – Body (Remix) [feat. Capo Plaza & Rondodasosa] Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X – INDUSTRY BABY (feat.Jack Harlow) BLANCO – White Nights Keta, Kilimoney, Neima Ezza, Nko, RM4E, Rondodasosa, Sacky, Vale pain – SEVEN 7oo (feat. Rondodasosa, Sacky, Vale Pain, Neima Ezza, Kilimoney, Keta, Nko) Capo Plaza, Rondodasosa – SLATT (feat. Capo Plaza) BLANCO, Sfera Ebbasta- YOU MAKE ME MAD sangiovanni – lady





Capo Plaza

Most listened to video game soundtracks on consoles in Italy:

C418 – Minecraft – Volume Alpha Mick Gordon – Doom (Original Game Soundtrack) Gustavo Santaolalla – The Last of Us Part II (Original Soundtrack) Two Steps from Hell – Invincible Treyarch Sound – Call of Duty: Black Ops – Zombies (Original Game Soundtrack) Gustavo Santaolalla – The Last of Us Various Artists – Dark Souls 3 Jeremy Soule – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Original Game Soundtrack Marcin Przybyłowicz – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Jesper Kyd – Assassin’s Creed 2 (Original Game Soundtrack)

Most listened to gaming playlists on consoles in Italy:

Top Gaming Tracks Good Game Ultimate Pop Gaming Power Gaming Hip Hop Controller Ultra Gaming Retro Gaming Ultimate Rock Gaming Heavy Gamer Game On

After the announcement of the most listened to FIFA songs, Spotify has therefore analyzed all the contents that our local users reproduce thanks to the app available on consoles, and which during this year have registered a + 6% compared to 2022.

Do these rankings represent you? Do you use Spotify to listen to music on consoles? At this point, let’s take the opportunity to fill the comments with musical suggestions, even more so if your tastes are far from the top 10 above.