Hollywood stars today usually have social networks, this to let their followers know about their daily life or positive thoughts that give hopeful messages. However, it often happens that some get tired of constantly publishing content, and it has precisely happened to Tom Holland, star of Marvel.

Through a publication of Instagram was talking about a number of useful apps from the charity stem4 a collective with which you work through your organization The Brothers Trust. He talked about four different applications that he offers stem4 and how your group helps support them.

For his part, he gave a temporary farewell message, assuring that he is withdrawing from social networks for a while, due to how overwhelming it can be to navigate them, and seeing the comments that are addressed to him, as well as criticism.

Here is a snippet of his message:

Hey guys, I’ve been trying to do this for an hour now, and for someone who’s spent the last 13 or 14 years, regardless of how long I’ve been acting, I can’t seem to say what I need to say without umming and arring. ” every five minutes. So I’m going to try again. I’m going to take a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, overwhelming, I get caught up in a spiral when I read things about myself online, and ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state. . So I decided to take a step back and delete the app.

It’s worth mentioning that the actor has also taken a break from movies, so he’ll be out of the spotlight for a while, possibly until the end of the year.

Via: comic book