Whoever makes his debut on the Houtse Heuvel has an almost hallucinatory experience; the center of Den Hout seems quieter than the streets around it, it is quiet. The heart of the village is an agricultural void, from which the buildings seem to have flung away to the edges. There are maples, lindens, a single chestnut tree, two hundred years old. Rough grass is kept short by sheep. One person walks a dog. Tufts of tourists find themselves at a picnic table and, when asked, declare that they have come to the church village of Oosterhout in Noord-Brabant.

“It is a miracle that it still looks the same as it did hundreds of years ago,” says Jan van Dommelen (61). He was born on the Heuvel and has never left his parental home. Van Dommelen: „It is not really more than grass with some trees. I remember people grazing their cows here. It is now unique. I always say: if you stay simple long enough, you will automatically become special.”

De Heuvel is an elongated, wedge-shaped piece of land on the edges of which only farms once stood, on plots that have been built up more densely over the years with beautiful and less attractive detached houses. And most remarkable: the Heuvel is jointly owned by the residents. Whoever owns a house on a plot of which the rights were established two centuries ago, is the ‘mandelig’ owner. That’s what it’s called. Nobody owns a piece of the Heuvel, but together the residents at 48 addresses own the whole.

The right of ownership dates from 1805, when some farmers took ownership of the place as an act of resistance, land that until then belonged to the lord of Breda, who did not care about it but did charge a toll for passers-by. A court ruled in favor of the farmers and all who joined the lawsuit became joint owners. That has remained the case.

gelanders

The current ‘gelanders’, as the owners are called, manage the Heuvel by allowing a number of events, with the proceeds from which a bench can be placed, the wetlands are dredged and the trees are maintained. Every year there is a scooter race from Rotterdam. At Easter, a music festival is held with nationally renowned artists. There is a fair. And with Ascension, the annual fair is preceded by a running competition. It starts at six o’clock in the morning with the last strike of the church bell as the starting signal. At the finish, the participants are treated to coffee, sausage bread and, early in the morning, beer.

Inn in a former monastery building. Photo Folkert Koelewijn

The village center was designated by the government in 2008 as a protected village view. If you walk on the sandy paths between the grass, you can imagine something with that status. On the edges are the neo-gothic church and the former patronage building, the rectory and the former nunnery next to it; the long gable farmhouses with thatched roofs that seem to never end; the statue of Christ calling passers-by to come to Him; the former dairy.

Many a plan failed

The fact that De Heuvel is relatively undamaged has a lot to do with the habit of the gelanders to suppress any form of novelty. Nothing happens on the Hill without the gelanders unanimously agreeing to it. So many plans have already failed. Van Dommelen: “We often say no. Do you know why house prices are skyrocketing here? Because it is still so nice and quiet here. The trick is actually to do nothing. Standing still is progress.”

The village center was designated as a protected village view by the government in 2008

For example, the wish of the brass band about twenty years ago to build a music chapel did not come true. That is how it went with the plan for the construction of starter homes and senior citizens’ homes on the site of a not so beautiful, demolished farm. That plan of a few years ago divided the approximately twelve hundred inhabitants of the agricultural village; Although a large majority of Den Hout spoke out against the plan in a controversial survey, the village council had made a strong case for it and decided to resign. The board members of the time are still angry, the subject is extremely sensitive, some villagers no longer greet each other. The part of the hill in question has been sold and in a year’s time another house will have risen with the appearance of a long gable farm that will do justice to the village view, at least that is what the new owners promise. Other homes will be built elsewhere in a number of years, on the grounds of the football club that will be moving for that purpose. And that’s how it should be, says Van Dommelen. He cherishes his history. “People sometimes come up with the craziest things. If you don’t pay attention, it will.” He points to the rough grass. “There are gelanders from outside the village who think we should mow the grass on the Hill every now and then, like in a park. That looks neater. But then we say: it’s not a park here, and we don’t want that.”

The rough grass is kept short by sheep. Photo Folkert Koelewijn

Caution is still advised. The suburbs of the city of Oosterhout have already approached the village for hundreds of meters and the construction of several villas on the edge of the village has also raised eyebrows. Before you know it, some residents fear, Den Hout has been swallowed up. With a thousand inhabitants, Den Hout was once completely self-sufficient with a milk factory, two grocers, a bakery, two forges, three cafes, a wheelwright, and a mill.

Highway off the track

This changed in the 1960s. The residents went to work elsewhere, the city of Oosterhout advanced and in those years Den Hout was an annoying spatial pause in the thinking about progress for policymakers. Plans were once even made to build a highway next to the village. It wasn’t until later, about twenty years ago, and perhaps just in time, that the realization came that the Hill was worth protecting. In the explanation of the granting of the status of protected village view it can be read somewhere that Den Hout is a place ‘without urban frills’. Van Dommelen: “That is a good description.”