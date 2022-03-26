For a long time, there have been strong rumors that Hollywood star Tom Cruise could join the Marvel universe to give life to what is possibly the new Iron Man, in the sequel to the film. Doctor Strange. Even recently, an image was leaked in which Cruise could be seen playing said character. But now it turns out that this would not be all, since it would not be the only appearance of the artist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

More than one project in the UCM

According to strong new rumours, Tom Cruise has joined the MCU. Although the exact project in which he will participate has not been revealed, apart from Doc Strange 2, it seems certain that he will become a prominent figure. At least this would happen in some aspect, since for months the actor would have been in talks with Marvel Studios for an important role.

With the development of the multiverse, the possibilities are almost limitless when it comes to who he could play. Although we could find out in May when Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is released as a variant of Tony Stark.

Tom Cruise would play Superior Iron Man. Photo: Composition / Marvel.

unconfirmed rumors

All this information has not been confirmed by the studio, but it seems almost certain that he will play Superior Iron Man, an evil version of Stark from another reality, who would also be a member of the Illuminati, a powerful group that would include people like the Professor X by Patrick Stewart and Blade by Mahershala Ali.