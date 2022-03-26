Some emblematic buildings in the city of Murcia, such as the Cathedral or the Monteagudo castle, turned off their lights between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. this Saturday. The Murcia City Council carried out this action as an adherence to the WWF campaign ‘Earth Hour 2022’, with which it is intended to draw attention to climate change.

This year’s campaign, called #KMPorElPlaneta, seeks to add 40,000 kilometers through a virtual race. In it, each person makes kilometers in the sport that he wants. The purpose is to stop the loss of biodiversity and reduce CO2 emissions by 2030.