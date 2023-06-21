Tom Cruise paralyzed Rome with the world premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, the seventh film in the action saga and one of his ambitious projects that had a budget of 300 million dollars. The 60-year-old actor went to the Plaza de España, signed autographs and also took selfies, although it took him 90 minutes to arrive after a meeting with the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, according to the American press. Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt, was greeted by a crowd in the Italian square.

“There is a community that we are all part of: different cultures and ways of life, we all come together to enjoy the cinema. It’s something I grew up with, that made me and inspired me to dream and want to travel the world. My goal since I was little was to make movies and travel. And not just being a tourist, but working in that world and understanding its culture. Through my films, I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them. It is a privilege that I have never taken for granted. It is my passion to entertain them, and I will always fight for great theaters and that kind of experience for everyone,” said the actor.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning was shot during the pandemic in the Italian capital under tight security. Finally, it will hit theaters on July 12.

“I want to thank Rome and Italy for allowing us to shoot here during such difficult times, it was an honor and a dream,” added Cruise. The press cited in the emblematic Plaza de España pointed out that the streets were crowded by the arrival of the actor who has been walking through Italy since Friday.

Cruise has announced that one of the most impressive scenes in the new film takes place in the Italian capital. “A crazy chase aboard a Fiat 500.”

Locations in Venice also occupy a place on the tape. “I always wanted to travel around the world and what I do is encourage studios to send me to other countries. Not only to present the films, but also to shoot them and work with other companies”.

Cruise was joined by the cast: Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny. “The only secret in these movies is Tom Cruise, we all know that the public and the press are here for him. We are also here for him,” Pegg told EFE.

Tom Cruise poses with director Christopher McQuarrie. Photo: diffusion

For his part, the director Christopher McQuarrie, who was in charge of the last films in the saga, spoke of the success of the story. “It is about taking everything learned and trying to improve it in the next installment. Raise the bar more and more”.

Tom Cruise called McQuarrie his “creative brother” and dedicated a tribute to him. Uncredited, he wrote Mission: Impossible-Ghost Protocol. He’s had a hand in editing and writing every one I’ve done. He is an exceptional human being”. In this film, Ethan Hunt will travel the world to prevent a new computer weapon from falling into the wrong hands.