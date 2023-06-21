In addition to Dutch and Spanish, Volpato and Missori are leaving to reach the quota required by the agreement. Fresh resources will also arrive in the club’s coffers from the sale of Frattesi

Emanuele Zotti – Rome

Roma are beginning to see the end of the tortuous path which, for this year, will allow the Friedkin club to respect the obligations and limits imposed by UEFA. The capital gains “mission” undertaken by Tiago Pinto in fact seems destined to be completed by the general manager of the Roma sports area who, after having sold the young Tahirovic for a total of 8.5 million, is ready to score two more outgoing shots. Both Justin Kluivert and Carles Perez are ready to leave the capital permanently and, consequently, to guarantee the Giallorossi essential income to remain within the confines imposed by the Financial Fair Paly.

The closest to packing his bags is Kluivert, who will fly to England later this week or early next week to become a new Bournemouth player. After the initial request from Roma, which had started from 15 million euros to let the Dutchman go, an agreement was reached for around 12 million. A figure which, if confirmed, would guarantee a capital gain of around 10 million for the Giallorossi. To define the operation, some formal details are missing, but white smoke no longer seems to be in question. To the money collected from the sale of the class of 1999, those of Carles Perez's card should soon be added. After the season spent on loan at Celta Vigo, the Spaniard is destined to return to Galicia on a permanent basis: in this case, after the initial request for 8 million made by Pinto and the offer of almost 5 million presented by Celta, the it should be found halfway. In this way, 6/7 million will enter Trigoria's coffers, of which at least 3 are to be considered a safe capital gain.

Once the farewells of Kluivert and Perez have been formalised, about ten million will be missing to reach the target required by UEFA – around 30 million in capital gains. A gap that can be filled by letting go of Cristian Volpato and Filippo Missori. Both are one step away from Sassuolo (a meeting between Pinto and Carnevali is scheduled today) but, in order to conclude the deal, the two clubs must reach an agreement on Volpato's evaluation. After selling Tahirovic for 8.5 million, Roma have no intention of collecting a figure lower than that obtained for the Bosnian international. Missori, on the other hand, should bring in just over 2 million. Once an agreement has been found – and if no unforeseen events should arise in the meantime – the objective can be considered achieved. At that point, phase 2 of the Roma transfer market will officially open, with one or two excellent sales (the main candidate is Ibañez) necessary to accumulate precious resources to guarantee José Mourinho at least a couple of level reinforcements. Also in this sense, an important help can always come from Sassuolo. The neroverdi are close to selling Frattesi to Inter for more than 30 million, with Roma ready to receive 30% of the amount collected by the Emilians.