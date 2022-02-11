Puss Gets the Boot is what is now known as Tom and Jerry. Since the appearance of television in 1925, the audience has been shocked to see moving images through a small screen. The family gathered in the rooms to watch series, especially the animated ones.

Official poster for the 1992 Tom and Jerry movie. Photo: IMDb

The short Puss Gets the Boot

On February 10, 1940, the short Puss Gets the Boot in United States. This lasted nine minutes. The direction was William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, who created one of the first animation studios, Hanna-Barbera.

Both directors worked in Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and they decided to carry out the project of Puss Gets the Boot, where Tom and Jerry appeared. At that time, the cat was called Jasper; and the mouse, Jinx. The concept remains the same as the series, one has to escape from the other by taking hits that would make the audience laugh.

Image of Puss Gets the Boot. Photo: Tom and Jerry Wiki

Tom and Jerry series and movies

The Tom and Jerry series began on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer network from 1940 to 1958. From there it went to Rembrandt Films in Czechoslovakia in 1960. They returned to the United States on Sib-Tower 12 Productions in 1963. stayed in hanna-barbera and Filmation Studios in subsequent years. Finally, they were part of Warner Bros. until today.

The first film of this duo was Tom and Jerry: The Movie, released on July 30, 1993 in the United States. On March 5, 2021 they released Tom & Jerry, said film combined animation with live action. In the performance is Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña.

Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1992)

Tom and Jerry: The Magic Ring (2001)

Tom and Jerry: Blast Off to Mars (2005)

Tom and Jerry Meets Sherlock Holmes (2010)

Tom and Jerry: The Lost Dragon (2014)

Tom and Jerry: Back to Oz (2016)

Tom&Jerry (2021)

Tom and Jerry: Cowboy Up! (2022)