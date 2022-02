US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that US citizens in Ukraine “must now leave” the eastern European country, amid tensions from the concentration of Russian troops on the border with the former Soviet republic.

In an interview with NBC News, the Democrat was asked if there was any scenario that could prompt him to send troops to rescue Americans fleeing the country. “There is none”, he replied, citing the possibility of an escalation of the confrontation: “It is a world war when the Americans and Russia start shooting at each other”.

“It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization. We are dealing with one of the greatest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation and things can get maddening quickly,” she justified. “We are in a very different world than we have ever been.”

On Thursday, the US State Department issued a warning that the US “will not be able to evacuate US citizens in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine”.

However, according to CNN, the White House has approved a plan to set up processing areas and temporary shelters in Poland, near the Ukrainian border, to which fleeing Americans could turn. These structures will begin to be built when more soldiers arrive in Poland, where 2,000 soldiers were deployed last week.

In the interview with NBC, Biden pondered that if Vladimir Putin is “foolish enough to invade [a Ucrânia]he is smart enough, in fact, not to do anything that could negatively impact American citizens.”