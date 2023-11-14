Deportes Tolima bypassed Junior de Barranquilla and showed its cards as a candidate for the 2023-II League title. The team led by David González is the leader of quadrangular A, thanks to the 1-1 draw between Deportivo Cali and Águilas Doradas.

The vinotinto y oro continues to grow clearly, with 11 victories in its last 12 presentations, and this Monday it also showed a strong example.

Tolima had to wait 39 minutes to take the lead: a brilliant clearance by Yeison Guzmán, with a beautiful cue, left Diego Herazo in front of Jéfferson Martínez’s goal. The forward defined well to give his team the advantage.

The night came to Junior before the end of the first half: Homer Martínez slapped Juan David Ríos in the face and referee Luis Delgado showed him the red card. The VAR reviewed the action and did not even consider calling the judge to change the decision.

Tolima took advantage of the numerical advantage

Arturo Reyes, the Junior coach, tried to prevent things from going further: he re-established the goal area with the entry of Jhon Vélez and sacrificed Carlos Bacca. And thus, the team was left without a lead and exposed to danger.

Tolima made the most of Junior’s underdog: Kevin Pérez, 8 minutes into the second half, caught a ball in the area that his teammate Fabián Mosquera dropped and beat Martínez, replacement for goalkeeper Santiago Mele, called up to the national team. Uruguay.

Reyes took all the attacking pieces he had from the bench, trying to reverse the situation, but without success. Junior was a flat team, that was never scary and that was vulnerable at the back. And Tolima took one more goal advantage, scored by Cristian Trujillo, at 36 of the second.

The VAR gave Junior a little help to discount, detecting a stomp on Gabriel Fuentes inside the area. And Steven Rodríguez, who had entered shortly before 3-0, scored the injury time at 90+4, hard and high, to leave Neto Volpi with no option.

The final 3-1 is a huge emotional boost for Tolima, who will now seek as a visitor, against the group favorite, Águilas Doradas, a result that will allow them to dream of the fourth star.

Home run positions

SPORTS

More Sports news