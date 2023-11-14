Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

The next delivery of German Leopard tanks for Ukraine is coming up. The Kiev troops are probably choosing a new tactic with the “Leos” before the winter.

Kiev – In the Ukraine war, the strain on Vladimir Putin’s armed forces remains unabated: Russian commanders seem to be partially losing track of the Ukrainian front, while the West continues to supply Kiev with heavy equipment to defend against Russia’s attack, which violates international law.

Tanks for Ukraine: Kiev receives 25 additional Leopard 1A5s

According to the US business magazine Forbes The delivery of 25 additional Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks is imminent. Germany has already provided 20 of the older “Leos” as well as 18 modern Leopard 2A6s, according to the List of military support measures the traffic light government (SPD, Greens and FDP).

Last week alone, Ukraine received twelve MAN TGS trucks and four heavy-duty semitrailers. They will probably also be used to transport battle tanks near the front. There, on the front lines to the south in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and to the east in Donbass, Ukrainian tankers are likely to adopt a new strategy to keep casualties as low as possible.

Specifically: The Ukrainians will likely fire at Russian targets from a distance and then quickly retreat. The “Leos” are designed precisely for this type of warfare. You can also shoot while driving. This is made possible in particular by the stabilization of the British Royal Ordnance L7 cannon. This means: The cannon always remains aimed at the target while driving.

Ukraine gets almost 200 Leopard 1A5s: better prepared for Russian army

When attacking in formations, however, the risk of losses is too high. Russian troops demonstrated during the Ukrainian counteroffensive that they could inflict significant casualties on Kiev’s forces with kamikaze drones and anti-tank guided missiles when the Ukrainians attacked in concert with multiple tanks.

Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands plan to provide the Ukrainian army with a total of 195 “Leos” 1. 110 Leopard 1A5 tanks alone are expected to come from Germany. The defense companies Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall are in the process of redesigning and modernizing many of the tanks. Among other things, they will probably receive additional reactive armor to protect against Russian anti-tank rifles.

Plates coated with explosives are mounted on the fuselage to prevent projectiles from penetrating the body. The Ukrainians themselves have equipped their Leopard 2 tanks with additional reactive armor. Protection is urgently needed. Loud Forbes Ukrainian forces lost at least 13 of the 71 delivered Leopard 2 tanks and at least one of the 14 British Challenger 2 tanks on the battlefield.

Leopard 1A5 main battle tank: Lighter than the American M1 Abrams

“The advantage of the Leopard over, for example, the T-64 is its accuracy, range and speed,” says a Ukrainian tank gunner named Oleksiy from the online portal ArmyInform quoted. According to one Explanatory videos from the German Bundeswehr The Leopard 1 can drive up to 65 km/h off-road – other tank types, however, only reach around 45 km/h. And it has another advantage before the upcoming winter: at 42.5 tons, the “Leo” 1 is relatively light.

For comparison: the 31 American M1 Abrams that are reaching Ukraine in these weeks weigh an impressive 61.3 tons. If the ground becomes swampy because of snow and a lot of rain, that is a disadvantage. Therefore, despite their age of 30 years or more, the Leopard 1A5 are a real source of hope. Assuming they will soon be available in large numbers. Originally, Germany wanted to have delivered 25 copies by the summer. But now there should be supplies. (pm)

