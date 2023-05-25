Tolima fought for victory, but did not find it on his visit to Tigres

Sports Tolima they fought, they tried, they got closer, they had clear chances of scoring, they cherished victory in their visit to Tigres from Argentina in the Copa Sudamericana, but they couldn’t. They tied 0-0 and took a point that is important, although the locals were also scared and were able to win.

Bittersweet tie

In a match played at the ‘Monumental’ José Dellagiovanna stadium in the Buenos Aires town of Victoria, this result left the Argentine team with seven points behind leader São Paulo, while the Colombian team remains in third place in the zone with 5 integers ahead of Puerto Cabello that closes without adding points.

The visiting team was more than the host in the balance of the match and had the first clear in minute 12 with a shot from Estéfano Arango that required goalkeeper Gonzalo Marinelli in his first intervention. At minute 19, the ‘Matador’ responded with a header that required a reliable response from Neto Volpi in the goal of the Colombian team.

Tolima, visiting Tigres.

In the 34th minute Tigre opened the scoring through Cristian Zabala but the local forward was ahead and the Peruvian referee Kevin Ortega canceled the ‘Matador’ goal. As soon as the plug-in began, Lucas Menossi tried a mid-distance shot but the ball went wide, which had its reply in the 50th minute with a powerful shot from Yeison Guzmán who hit the crossbar and then the chest of the Tigre goalkeeper, Marinelli.



In the 58th minute the clearest of the premises arrived with a pass from Mateo Retegui to Lucas Menossi who tried a shot that required a saving intervention from Neto Volpi. For Deportes Tolima, who dominated the ball in the second half, in the 84th minute they suffered a severe setback with a red card for Fabián Camilo Mosquera Mercado for a hard challenge against Lucas Menossi.



The end marked a distribution of points for a group D that in the future will have Tigre in its fifth round at home against bottom club Puerto Cabello on Tuesday, June 6, while two days later Deportes Tolima will visit the leader São Paulo.

