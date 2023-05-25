Majority of the collegiate is formed by government supporters; MDB leader in the Senate, Eduardo Braga was left out of the commission

The National Congress closed this Wednesday (24.May.2023) all the members of the CPI of the 8th of January. The government will have 23 congressmen in the collegiate, while the opposition will have only 9.

The CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) will have 32 members of Congress – and the same number of substitutes. There are 16 deputies and 16 senators.

The collegiate will be installed on Thursday (25.May), in a meeting scheduled for 9 am.

Here are the members of the January 8 CPI:

The final composition was only known on the night of this Wednesday (May 24) because there was an impasse in the Senate’s MDB. Initially, the PP Câmara bench was waiting for the decision of the MDB in Casa Alta to make its nomination. If the chosen one was Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) – opponent of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL)–, the PP would appoint someone from the opposition. If the emedebista nomination is different, Lira’s acronym will indicate a deputy more aligned with the government.

Renan, however, was not nominated. In the MDB in the Senate, the leader of the acronym, Eduardo Braga (AM), was quoted for a titular vacancy. However, he stayed out of the collegiate, nominating the senators Veneziano Vital do Rego (PB) and Marcelo Castro (PI).

There is still a dispute between the Houses, the presidency of the commission:

the Senate wants the position to have the prerogative of guiding invitations and the direction of the investigation;

in the camera, Arthur Maia (MDB-BA) is the favorite to set the tone for the government.

As shown the Power360, the CPI must be marked by clashes. The parties chose names known to maintain disagreements in the Legislative, such as great malta (PL-ES), Soraya Thronicke (Brazil-MS Union), Damares Alves (Republicans-DF), Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) and Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ).

GOVERNMENT WAS AGAINST

Initially, the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) opposed the installation of a CPI to investigate the extremist acts carried out against the Three Powers on January 8. Government supporters resisted the CPI because they thought it would be a way to wear down the Executive.

However, the situation gradually changed with the release of images recorded in Planalto on the day of the invasion and supposed audio sent by former Army Major Ailton Barros to the former president’s aide Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In the recording sent to Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, Barros suggests a coup d’état with the Armed Forces after the result of the 2022 elections. Government leaders want to call on Bolsonaro’s allies in the first sessions.

Oppositionists, on the other hand, point to the fall of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) minister as a possible element of government participation in acts of vandalism.

The former head of the GSI, Gonçalves Dias, appeared in closed-circuit footage of the Planalto Palace with invaders. Hours after the material was published in the press, the general resigned.

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, stated, after Dias left, that the government supported the installation of the CPI and that there will be “clash” and political confrontation of the government in Congress.

WHAT IS A CPI

The CPIs are minority tools in the Legislature for congressmen to investigate possible crimes. You need at least 1/3 of supports of senators and deputies to be able to be installed, in the case of mixed ones, like the one on 8 de Janeiro.

The rules, powers and limitations of the CPIs are the themes of Poder Explain – a table that elucidates the main points under discussion on economics, justice and politics.

Watch it below (5min33s):