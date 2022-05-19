Tolima draws América Mineiro: follow the Copa Libertadores live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Tolima, in the Copa Libertadores.
Tolima, in the Copa Libertadores.
The game is played at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in Ibagué.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 18, 2022, 07:44 PM
Deportes Tolima is looking for a victory in its stadium, the Manuel Murillo Toro, that will leave it very close to qualifying for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Receive the America Mineiro. However, for now tied 2-2.
The Colombian team has already defeated the same rival in Brazil and now hopes to do so in Ibagué to try to become the first club in the country to reach the next stage of the tournament since 2018.
Follow the match here.
Alignments of Tolima and Atlético Mineiro
#HeadlineDT 👥 The starting eleven of Deportes Tolima to face América MG at around 7:00 pm for date 5 of CONMEBOL Libertadores.
Let’s go Team! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/stzozciOYP
– Sports Club Tolima SA ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@cdtolima) May 18, 2022
May 18, 2022, 07:44 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Tolima #draws #América #Mineiro #follow #Copa #Libertadores #live
Leave a Reply